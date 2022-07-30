Madhya Pradesh: After Indore, ragging menace hits Ratlam govt medical college

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The menace of ragging has resurfaced to haunt the state again. After the recent ragging incident at MGM Medical College Indore, a ragging incident has now been reported from Ratlam's government medical college, where seniors allegedly slapped their juniors after asking them to stand in a queue.

The video showing six junior students standing in a line with their heads bowed being abused and slapped by their seniors has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the disciplinary committee of the college has taken cognisance of the incident and is investigating this matter after which action will be taken against the guilty students. Sources claimed that when hostel warden Dr Anurag Jain rushed to the spot, seniors misbehaved with him and threw liquor bottles at him. This case is about two-three days old and only came to light after the video surfaced on social media on Saturday.

Some students had shot this video and complained about it. A complaint has also been forwarded to authorities in Delhi. Sources claimed that the seniors who are involved in the act have been identified and action is being taken against them.

