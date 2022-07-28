Indore: In MGM Medical College ragging case cops identify nine senior students as suspects

MGM medical College, Indore | Free Press

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The police have identified nine suspected senior students who were involved in ragging junior students at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, said sources on Wednesday.

Now, the police have also served notice to 98 junior students under section 161 of CrPC to question them one-on-one to see whether they were witnesses or victims or both.

Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi said, “We have collected the information from the college about the senior and junior students and also served notices to some students for questioning. Investigation in the matter is still undergoing.”

Meanwhile, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has provided the information about junior and senior students of the college which was sought by the cops as a notice under was served to the college administration under section 91.

Moreover, the college administration has also started taking preventive measures to avoid such incidents and asked the anti-ragging committee members, wardens, and faculty members to increase the number of rounds in college corridors, and hostels.

“We are also taking steps to strengthen the direct communication with the students while complaint boxes were already placed in various places of the college and hostel premises for the same,” Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit told media.

Some junior students of MGM Medical College had lodged complaint of ragging against some senior students with the Anti-Ragging Cell of UGC which was forwarded to Dean of MGM Medical College over which an FIR was lodged against unidentified students of college. Serious allegations were levelled in the complaint against the senior students including forcing to do unnatural acts.