Madhya Pradesh: After Covid alert, testing down by 5 times in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Covid alert was raised in Madhya Pradesh last week, its testing has decreased by 5 times. The positivity rate has increased to 0.66% in Bhopal.
According to health department, 3031 samples of suspected corona patients were tested in the state from December 15-19, 2022. Against this, 604 samples were tested from December 20 -24, which is five times less than what was done before the alert was issued.
On December 20, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had asked state governments to go for genome sequencing. It had issued a Covid alert on December 20 after reviewing the rise in Covid cases in China. Along with this, the chief secretary and health secretaries of all the states were asked to test, track, treat and vaccinate people to control spread of Covid.
According to India Council of Medical Research report, Karauli (Rajasthan) has registered 5.71% corona positivity rate. Kauarilu lies along Morena and Sheopur districts of MP. At present, the weekly Covid positivity rate of Sheopur and Morena is zero. The corona positivity rate is 1.64% in Akola and 1.15% in Pune. Significantly, more than 500 passengers travel daily from Pune to Bhopal.
In MP
Dates Testing
Dec 24 93
Dec 23 127
Dec22 100
Dec 21 74
Dec 20 243
Dec 19 388
Dec 18 456
Dec 17 647
Dec 16 730
Dec 15 810
