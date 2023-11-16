Madhya Pradesh: After Collecting Material, Polling Parties Leave For Booths

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Teams tasked with voting process in 1,541 polling stations across six assembly segments of Khargone left for their destination after collecting voting material from PG College on Thursday.

The material distribution, supervised by collector and district election officer Karmveer Sharma began at 7:30 am. At PG College, a table was designated for a specific polling station, facilitating efficient material handover.

Collector Karmveer Sharma inspected the distribution site, overseeing arrangements and motivating the personnel. The teams, assigned to Assembly Constituencies 181-266 (Bhikangaon), 182-249 (Barwah), 183-250 (Maheshwar), 184-253 (Kasrawad), 185-255 (Khargone) and 186 (Bhagwanpura), departed for their polling stations with a total of 1,541 polling parties.

These teams, equipped with 1,541 EVMs and VVPATs, started reaching their assigned locations. Additionally, 20% control and ballot units, along with a 30% VVPAT reserve, were also allocated.

The district has set up 92 women's booths, six model booths and six disabled booths. Identifying 329 polling stations as critical and seven as vulnerable, the district is geared up for the elections on Friday.

Mock polling before actual one

Khargone: Presiding officers for Khargone assembly elections would conduct a mock poll one-and-a-half hours before voting, as per the Election Commission. The mock poll, with a minimum of 50 votes, would involve the presence of polling agents from candidates, who must be informed about the results by the presiding officer.

Polling agents from at least two candidates would be present at the start of the mock poll. If no agents are present, the presiding officer would wait for a maximum of 15 minutes before proceeding with the mock drill.

The Election Commission mandates proper functioning checks on EVM and VVPAT units during the mock poll, with recorded results and sealed VVPAT slips labelled 'Mock Poll Slip' for safekeeping.