Madhya Pradesh: Affair Takes Ugly Turn; Parents Disown Girl

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A chaotic situation prevailed at Nahargarh police station in Mandsaur district after family members of a Hindu girl upset with her move to marry a person who belongs to the minority community, put a white cloth (Kafan or shroud) on her and declared that she is no more for them.

Since the entire incident took place inside the police station, Mandsaur SP Anurag Sujania suspended one assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and two constables who were present on duty.

Though the matter was reported on Sunday afternoon when the girl visited the police station to record her statement, it came to the fore on late Monday evening when the video of the entire incident went viral on social media.

According to information, the girl, a resident of Kaympura locality, went missing about a year ago. Her family members had lodged her missing complaint at the Nahargarh police station. Police managed to trace her and called her to record her statement on Sunday.

On Sunday, she came along with a person whom she addressed as her husband. Meanwhile, her family members got the information and rushed to the police station. In her statement to the police, the girl claimed that she got married to Sahil Mansoori, a resident of Sanjeet Naka, Mandsaur and accepted his religion as well. Family members tried to convince her to come along with them, but in vain, as the girl remained firm on her decision and made it clear that she wanted to stay with her husband.

Upset with her choice, the girl’s family members put a white cloth on her inside the police station and declared she is no more for them since she harmed their family and religion.

Action against staff for negligence

SP Anurag Sujania has accepted the negligence of the staff present there in the matter of making a video of the entire incident at the police station. On Monday, Sujania suspended ASI Jagdish Thakur of Nahargarh police station, constable Mahendra and woman constable Bhavna Nagda. Nahargarh police station in-charge Girish Jejulkar said that an investigation is going on regarding the case.