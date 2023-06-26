Indore: Indore is No.1 In Blood Donation

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has added another feather to its cap by becoming the number 1 in blood donation. Anurag Sachdev was felicitated with the World Book of Records London certificate, medal and shield on Saturday by chief guest Justice (retired) VS Kokje.

Anurag Sachdev, president of ‘Manavta Ki Pahachan’, said, “Last year on World Thalassaemia Day, 8 May 2022, his organisation donated 951 units of blood in a single day, and registered his name in the World Book of Records, London.” Apart from blood donation, the organisation is providing education to children by going to slums and making arrangements for treatment of the elderly and abandoned persons, among other things.