Updated on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:07 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Accused who threatened school principal with knife, arrested

FP News Service
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch police have arrested the man who is accused of running after the school principal with a knife after latter asked him to leave the school campus on Friday. Accused has been identified as Mohsin alias Bhondu Pathan, a resident of Naka No 4, Baghana village, police said.

Neemuch SP Suraj Kumar Verma said that school principal Rajendra Sharma of Mulchand Choudhary High School lodged a complaint with Baghana police alleging that he saw Mohsin hiding in a school. When he asked him to leave the accused started abusing him and ran behind him with a knife.

Sharma saved himself by hiding in a classroom. Failing to find the principal the accused abused the on-duty staff and left the school premises.

Baghana inspector Rajendra Narvariya and his team went to arrest the accused. But the accused climbed on a house and threatened that he will jump from the house. He even held a high tension line passing near the house. Police somehow arrested him and booked him under relevant sections of Indian Panel Code.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:07 PM IST
