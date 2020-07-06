Madhya Pradesh: Accused of the murder of bride-to-be in Ratlam district, arrested

Jaora: Few hours after the murder of Sonu Yadav who was slain to death few hours prior to her marriage, the Ratlam police arrested accused Ram Yadav from Sanwarjiyaji, Rajasthan. Earlier, the police had arrested Pawan Panchal, co-accused in the case.

Ratlam superintendent of police Gourav Tiwari said that based on information from Pawan Panchal who was arrested an hour later of the incident, the police arrested accused Ram Yadav.

SP Tiwari informed that after crime, Panchal dropped his friend Yadav to Banswara, Rajasthan via Banswara - Sailana Road. Notably, Rajasthan border is situated barely 25 kilometres away from Jaora and police had arrested Panchal while he was returning after dropping Yadav.

At the time of interrogation, Panchal revealed his friend's location and based on that we have arrested Yadav, said the SP.

This is said to be Sonu's second marriage. Her first marriage happened in 2010, but the duo separated and later she shifted to her parents' place in Shajapur.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that accused Ram Yadav met the victim at a function and later both had an affair. Ram was upset with Sonu getting married to another man.

About a week ago, Sonu informed Ram about her marriage and asked him not to call her again. Reacting to which, the accused warned her of dire consequesnces. Meanwhile, Sonu ignored his warning and went on with her family’s choice.

At the time of the incident, the victim was at a beauty parlour for bridal make-up when accused barged in the parlour. Before anyone could react, the accused slit her throat and fled from the spot, leaving Sonu in a pool of blood.

The victim’s family members, in their statement, said that Sonu was set to marry Gourav Jain from Nagda town of Ujjain district on Sunday.

Immediately after the incident, the Jaora city SP, PS Ranawat along with team rushed to the spot. During the preliminary incident and based on CCTV footages, it was revealed that before moving to the parlour, the accused called someone from his mobile phone.

After incident, her family members took to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

