Ratlam district: Jaora bride murdered in beauty parlour right before her wedding

Jaora

Shanu, a girl was set to get married and swarmed by her happy kin was found dead after her throat was slit by an unidentified accused. A family which was looking forward to a happy event now has turned into a tragedy. The incident took place in Jaora village of Ratlam district in Indore.

At the time of the incident, the victim Shanu Yadav, a resident of Shajapur village was at a beauty parlour for bridal make-up when accused barged in the parlour. Before anyone could react, the accused slit her throat and fled from the spot, leaving Shanu in a pool of blood.

The victim’s family members, in their statement, said that Shanu was set to marry Gourav Jain from Nagda town of Ujjain district on Sunday. She had gone to the Vanilla Beauty Parlour for make-up.

Immediately after incident, the Jaora City SP PS Ranawat along with team rushed to the spot. During preliminary incident and based on CCTV footages, it was revealed that before moving incident the parlour, the accused called someone from his mobile phone.

After incident, her family members took to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

When contacted Ratlam district superintendent of police Gourav Tiwari said that manhunt for the accused going on and he will be behind the bars soon.