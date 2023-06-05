 Madhya Pradesh: 7-year-old drowns in septic tank of under-construction building in Khargone
PTIUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
Representative pic | Photo Credit: AFP

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-year-old girl drowned in the septic tank of an under construction building in Kargone , police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the girl was playing at the building located near her house in Chameli Ki Badi area, district hospital police post in-charge Ramnaresh Sharma said.

When she did not return home, her father started searching for her. He later found her lying motionless and floating in the septic tank, which was temporarily being used to store water for the construction work, the official said.

The girl's father immediately rushed her to the district hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said.

A investigation was on into the incident, the police said.

