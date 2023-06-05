 Indore: Three injured in argument over dance, liquor in baraat 
The police are taking the statements of the injured persons and have started a search for the accused.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 03:47 AM IST
Representative Image | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons got injured after they were attacked by some youths with a knife during the baraat at a wedding function in the Palasia area on Saturday night. It is said that they had an argument with the accused over dancing in the wedding procession. The police are taking the statements of the injured persons and have started a search for the accused.

Investigating officer SI Puran Singh Solanki from the Palasia police station said that the incident took place in front of a community hall in the Palasia area. A case has been registered against Keshav, Abhishek, Lucky and others on the complaint of Manish Dheeman. The complainant informed the police that during his son’s marriage function and baraat, Keshav, Abhishek, Lucky and others were dancing and asked Deepak, Rahul and Anand to give money for liquor. This led to an argument leading to the knife attack. The injured are undergoing treatment in a city hospital and the police are taking their statements.

The accused could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

