Madhya Pradesh: 645 students from Indore to take class 10, 12 state board’s special exams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will conduct special examinations for the students of class 10 and class 12 from September 6.

The admit cards with roll numbers for it will be released on September 1.

In Indore, 645 students are taking the examinations.

The students, dissatisfied with the results declared by the Board of Secondary Education, will take these examinations.

The candidates have completed the process for the examinations between August 1 and August 10.

Additional district project coordinator, Narendra Jain, said, “About 645 candidates will take these special examinations. The roll numbers of all these students will be released from September 1.”

He further said that the candidates might download their roll numbers.

There are seven centres for special examinations in Indore, out of which four will be in the city.

The four centres in the main city area are Mhow Naka, Vijay Nagar, Pologround and Cantonment.

The three other centres are in Mhow, Depalpur and Sanwer.

Only 14,000 students out of 18 lakhs will take the special examinations of class 10 and class 12.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 03:58 PM IST