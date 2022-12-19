Madhya Pradesh: 60% candidates take ADPO exam, one caught using unfair means

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 60 per cent of candidates took Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPO) Exam-2021 held at four divisions in the state, on Sunday. The figure at centres in the Indore division stood at 64 per cent. Exam, by and large, was held smoothly and peacefully except for one malpractice case reported at a centre in Jabalpur, said Ravindra Panchbhai, media coordinator, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The candidate who was booked for malpractice was found with prohibited material. The exam could be held as the petition challenging the change in syllabus of the exam was withdrawn.

Some lawyers had opposed the change in syllabus of the exam after the process for filling ADPO posts was started. A petition was also moved in High Court against the change in syllabus. This led to confusion among candidates on whether the exam will be held on time or not.

With the petitioner withdrawing the petition, MPPSC promptly announced the date for conducting the examination. The exam for ADPO was held from 12 noon to 3 pm on Sunday. A total of 55 centres had been set up for the exam, which was held at four divisional viz Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

A total of 20,644 candidates took the exam at these centres. The maximum number of 6,159 candidates had registered for the examination from the centres in Indore followed by 5,108 candidates from centres in Jabalpur and 5,036 candidates from the centres in Gwalior. In Bhopal, a total of 4,341 candidates registered for the exam.