Madhya Pradesh: 55th ABVP provincial convention gets underway in Dhar

Around 1,000 representatives from 17 districts of the state are expected to participate in the three-day-long convention.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 11:18 PM IST
FP Photo |
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Malwa province's 55th provincial convention was inaugurated on Sunday. Nitish Bharadwaj, television and film actor and former member of Parliament in Lok Sabha was present as chief guest whereas Praful Akant, national co-organization minister, ABVP was guest of honour. Around 1,000 representatives from 17 districts of the state are expected to participate in the three-day-long convention.

On the eve of the convention, an exhibition was inaugurated, throwing light on activities done by 17 districts of the state, famous historical places, heritage of Dhar district and contribution of Raja Bakhtawar Singh Rathore in rebellion against British rule in 1857 was displayed. Addressing the programme Bharadwaj said that ABVP is an organisation created to connect students with the reconstruction of the nation.

He encouraged residents to work in the upliftment of the country. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh members Lalit Kothari, province vice president ABVP Malwa Province, and Manish Dubey were present as chief guests of the exhibition. The exhibition began with the chief guest lighting the lamp.

