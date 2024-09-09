Madhya Pradesh: 5 Held For Cattle Smuggling; 3 Vehicles Seized, 17 Cattle Rescued In Separate Cases | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Police foiled illegal cattle transportation bids and seized 17 cattle in 3 separate cases leading to the arrest of five smugglers. SP Manoj Kumar Singh said that further action against illegal cattle transportation and smuggling would continue.

On September 8, police from the Singhana outpost under the Manawar police station and Nisarpur outpost under Kukshi police station conducted a series of operations targeting illegal cattle transportation.

These efforts resulted in the arrest of five individuals across three cases and the seizure of three vehicles, including a Tata pickup, a loading pickup and a small elephant tempo, along with 17 cattle.

As per reports, police set up a blockade near Pipli Fata Gaushala based on a tip-off. They stopped a vehicle and loading pickup. Upon inspection, six cattle were found in the vehicle and seven cattle were discovered in the pickup, both being transported under cruel conditions.

Accused Ajay Mujalda, Madan Singh and Hamju Khan were booked under the MP Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Similarly, a blockade was established near Dehar Nisarpur, leading to the arrest of Rakesh Kikriya and Nanuram Achale, who were found transporting four cattle in a vehicle. The cattle were secured at Kamdhenu Gaushala Nimbol and a case was registered against the accused under similar laws.