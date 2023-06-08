Madhya Pradesh: 42-Yr-Old Hospital Sealed On HC Order In Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In compliance with directives of Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore bench, a team of health officials from Burhanpur sealed 42-year-old Matru Sevadan Hospital.

Before health department’s team reached the hospital on Thursday and started sealing, hospital administration asked staff members, doctors and patients to move out of hospital and placed “hospital closed” board at main gate.

From doctors to lab technicians, sweepers, maid and more than 40 other employees moved out of the hospital with tears in eyes as majority of them had served in the hospital for years.

Even patients undergoing treatment at the hospitals and their kin looked shell shocked by the sudden closure of the hospital.

Hospital administration said that they accept the court order. Whatever deficiencies were pointed out would be rectified and the hospital would be made operational soon.

Nine months back, Bhagwandas Pasi had filed a complaint following death of his wife Neelu and their newborn. The High Court had served notice to seven officers for not taking action on medical negligence. After this CMHO Dr Rajesh Sisodia conducted investigation. The hospital was sealed after investigation.

CMHO Dr Sisodia said that the investigating team submitted its report. A notice was also given to the hospital to rectify the deficiencies. There was no fire NOC. The registration of the blood bank was also not renewed, hence the registration of the hospital was cancelled.

Here, director member and former corporation president Manoj Tarwala said, “We accept the court order. The institution was in operation for 42 years. Efforts will be made to remove deficiencies as soon as possible. The hospital was running on no profit-no loss”.