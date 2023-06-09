Madhya Pradesh: 4.1kg Opium, 958.650 kg Poppy Husked Seized In Two Ops In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) Singoli and Neemuch seized 4.1 kg opium on Thursday. International value of the seized opium was more than Rs 6 lakh.

Acting on a tip off, CBN team searched a suspected house in Chadol village of Jawad tehsil and recovered the opium.

After completion of legal formalities, the recovered Opium was seized and one person was arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway.

In another operation, CBN Kota team intercepted a Massey Ferguson Tractor along with trolley in forest area adjacent to Tollo ka Luharia village and Hamerghanj, in Rawatbhatta villages of Chittorgarh and recovered 47 plastic bags of poppy Straw weighing 958.650 kilograms.

Team was tipped off about transportation of poppy husk and maintained strict surveillance on suspected area. Tractor driver escaped owing to adverse terrain of the forest.

After completion of legal formalities, tractor - trolley along with poppy straw was seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress.

