Madhya Pradesh: 402 polling stations set up in Dhar district for urban bodies’ polls

Representative Image | FPJ

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district election officer Priyank Mishra took a meeting of the Standing Committee in the district collector's office on Thursday in view of the general election 2022 (late) of the urban body.

It was told in the meeting that elections are to be held in three municipalities including Dhar, Pithampur and Manawar and six Municipal Councils Dhamnod, Dharampuri, Dahi, Kukshi, Sardarpur, Rajgarh in the district for 30 vacant councillor posts in Dhar, 31 in Pithampur, 15 each in Manavar, Dharampuri, Dhamnod, Sardarpur, Rajgarh, Kukshi and Dahi.

A total of 402 polling stations have been set up in the district. About 2,500 polling personnel will be appointed for the election process. A presiding officer and 4 polling officers will be appointed at each polling station.

It was told in the meeting that the election for the post of councillors will be done through EVM through a direct voting system, while the election of the president will be done by the elected councillors.

Nomination papers in Form 3 will be received in the office of the concerned returning officer. Along with the nomination paper, the candidate for the post of councillor will have to deposit Rs 1,000 in the case of the municipal council and Rs 3,000 in the case of a municipality.

In the case of SC/ST/OBC and women candidates, half of the above deposit amount will have to be deposited. It is mandatory for all candidates to submit an affidavit in the prescribed format.