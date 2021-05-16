Madhya Pradesh: 3rd survey of Kill Corona Campaign begins in rural belt

KHACHROD (UJJAIN DISTRICT): Third survey under the Kill Corona Campaign commenced from Saturday. As soon as the administration released orders for third survey, survey teams started going door to door to check if patients are there.

Till now no cases have been found of people suffering from cough, cold and fever barring one or two. People are following the guidelines released by the government. In such scorching heat teachers from the education department are conducting surveys. Government should make arrangements for their vaccination at the earliest. In ward number 17, Satyanarayan Malviye, Anganwadi worker Tabassum Mev and assistant Arifa Bi conducted door to door survey.

Government should give relaxation for paying EMI’s and electricity bills

KHACHROD: Banks and post offices are penalising customers for not paying EMI’s and government should give relaxation for 2-3 months keeping in mind the current poor economic condition of the people in wake of the pandemic.

People’s businesses are not running and the poor labourers are not able to earn their daily wages due to lockdown. Electricity department is waiving off the penality for non-payment of bills and is adding the pending amount in the next bill and sending to the consumers. Hard copies of bills are not being sent door to door right now.

Employees of electricity department donate medical instruments worth Rs 1,11000

KHACHROD: The employees of Western Region Power Distribution Company of Khachrod and Nagda have donated medical instruments and other necessary materials worth Rs 1,11000 to the Covid Care Centre’s of Khachrod, Nagda and Unhel. At Khachrod Covid Centre tehsildar Madhu Nayak and Medical Officer Sanjay Patel were present on the occasion.