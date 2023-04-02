Madhya Pradesh: 36,781 applications received under ‘Ladli Behna’

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): After Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched ‘Ladli Behna Scheme’ to provide financial assistance of Rs 1k per month to women, 36,781 applications have been received so far.

As of now, 1.2 lakh beneficiaries have completed e-KYC (Know Your Customer) process. Under the scheme, a large number of eligible women have been applying e-KYC and online application in the district. According to the scheme, a large number of eligible women aged 23 to 60 years are being processed through e-KYC and applications through daily camps. Under the scheme, applications of over 36,781 women have been received. At the same time, e-KYC work has been done for over 1 lakh eligible women in the district.

Under the guidance of collector Raghavendra Singh, several village-oriented camps are being organised across district. Through these camps, officials are disseminating information about the scheme to the eligible women. Collector Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), along with officers of departments concerned are regularly monitoring the camps.