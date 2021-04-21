Madhya Pradesh: 35 in Guna booked for attending an engagement ceremony

Guna: Guna Cantt police have booked 35 people under Section 188 on Tuesday as they had gathered to participate in an engagement ceremony in Ghosipura, flouting lockdown norms.

In the engagement ceremony of Dhaniram Yadavís daughter, a total of 35 people had gathered in Ghosipura. Twenty participants were kin while 15 more turned up from Shivpuri on a bus.

All these 35 people including the organiser of the program Dhaniram Yadav were booked. The guests were sent back, said police.

The police have appealed to the people to avoid organising social programs and gatherings to curb the spread of corona.

The state along with the country is already in the grip of Covid-19, but these Covidiots are indifferent to the whole situation, said a cop. Administration is now taking legal action against such violators, he added.