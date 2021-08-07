Madhya Pradesh: 3.35 lakhs looted in broad daylight

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): One person was looted in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon in one of the busiest area of Pithampur, sending shockwaves in the area.

Police said that Shekhar Chandel an accountant at Soni Trading Company was going with his assistant Guleria from his office near Lekhi Hospital to State Bank of India, Pithampur branch to deposit cash at around 3:30 p.m. When they were crossing the Flexituff company, three persons came on a motorcycle and stopped them and fired at him. The bullet grazed his throat because of which Shekhar was saved. Thereafter, the assailants snatched the bag containing cash of Rs 3,35,000 from him and fled.

Pithampur Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Tarunendra Singh Baghel said that on the complaint of Ramesh Soni the owner of Sony trading company, a case of loot and assault has be registered against three unidentified persons. CSP Baghel said that Pitampur police and crime branch of the district are investigating into the case and looking at CCTV cameras fitted in the area as well as the CCTV cameras of the government installed by the police in Pithampur industrial area.

This incident has shaken up the residents of Pitampur industrial area which has a population of around 2 lakhs.