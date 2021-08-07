Madhya Pradesh: House collapse deaths: Speaker meets family members, assures help

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh assembly Girish Gautam has met the family members of those who four persons died in a house collapse in Bahera Ghuchyari because of heavy rainfall

He consoled Sulekha Pandey whose husband was killed in the house collapse.

Gautam assured her that the government would provide her all help. He directed the officials to deposit part of the financial aid given to her in the savings account and make an FDR of the rest of the amount in the name of her daughters.

He also said that the damaged house should be restored with the help of the money granted to her

Gautam also agreed with the villagers’ demand for restoring the Behra-Geruari-Ghuchiyari Marg. He directed the chief executive officer of the Panchayat to start the work as early as possible.

Four persons died in the house collapse and a girl child was saved. She is well now. Gautam said that Ramnaresh Saket who saved the life of the girl child would be honoured on the Independence Day. He has issued a directive to the collector about it.

He also gave a cheque of Rs 51,000 to Pandey. The Brahmin Samaj gave the cheque. Collector T Iliyaraja was also present on the occasion.