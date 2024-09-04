 Madhya Pradesh: 250 Years on, Family Of Artistes Keeps Alive Tradition Of Making Holkar-Era Ganesh Idols
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 250 Years on, Family Of Artistes Keeps Alive Tradition Of Making Holkar-Era Ganesh Idols

Madhya Pradesh: 250 Years on, Family Of Artistes Keeps Alive Tradition Of Making Holkar-Era Ganesh Idols

The idols are installed in the city's 'Rajbada' (palace of the former rulers) for the 10-day Ganesh festival every year. The festival will start on Saturday, September 7, this year.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 250 Years on, Family Of Artistes Keeps Alive Tradition Of Making Holkar-Era Ganesh Idols | Pinterest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For nearly two-and-a-half centuries, a family of artists has unflinchingly stuck to their tradition of making Holkara-era Ganesh idols in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

The idols are installed in the city's 'Rajbada' (palace of the former rulers) for the 10-day Ganesh festival every year. The festival will start on Saturday, September 7, this year.

"My ancestor Moropant Khargonekar was an artist in the darbar (court) of Devi Ahilyabai, the then Holkar ruler of Indore. Once she asked him to make a Ganesh idol that reflects the Holkar traditions," sculptor Shyam Khargonekar (71) told PTI on Wednesday.

On the orders of Queen Devi Ahilyabai, Shyam's forefather made a Ganesh idol in which the deity was shown sitting with grandeur in a posture of giving blessings and wearing the traditional turban that the Holkar rulers used to wear.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: Fake Currency Printing Racket Busted In Prayagraj Madrasa; Controversial Book On RSS Fuels Further Investigation (VIDEO)
Uttar Pradesh: Fake Currency Printing Racket Busted In Prayagraj Madrasa; Controversial Book On RSS Fuels Further Investigation (VIDEO)
Big Relief For Pensioners: EPFO’s Centralised Pension System Set To Ease Payouts From January 2025; Check For More Details Here
Big Relief For Pensioners: EPFO’s Centralised Pension System Set To Ease Payouts From January 2025; Check For More Details Here
Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2024: Apply Online for 213 Specialist Officer Positions by September 15
Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2024: Apply Online for 213 Specialist Officer Positions by September 15
Who Is Sapna Choudhary? Know About Haryanvi Dancer Who Attempted Suicide In 2016
Who Is Sapna Choudhary? Know About Haryanvi Dancer Who Attempted Suicide In 2016
Read Also
81-Year-Old Jabalpur Woman Crafts Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idols From Betel Nuts Ahead Of Ganesh Utsav
article-image

"Our family has been making Ganesh idols in this special style for nearly 250 years, generation after generation. The joy we get in making idols of Lord Ganesha with our own hands cannot be described in words," he said.

The sculptor said they follow all religious practices to make the Holkar-style Ganesha idols.

"The people of our family start making the idols by reciting 'Ganpati Atharvashirsha' on the auspicious time of 'Vasant Panchami'. The painting of the idol is also done at an auspicious time," he said.

Read Also
Foreign Tourist Influx In Madhya Pradesh Expected To Increase By 30-40%
article-image

Khargonekar said that their Holkar-style Ganesha idols are made from yellow clay and environment-friendly colours, stressing that they do not use machines.

According to Holkar traditions, the idol made by his family is installed with great pomp in the city's Rajbada, he said.

Before the installation, Khargonekar said, the Ganesha idol is carried on a 'paalki' (palanquin) to Rajbada amid the playing of bands.

He said that several other devotees also instal idols made by his family during the Ganesh festival.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 250 Years on, Family Of Artistes Keeps Alive Tradition Of Making Holkar-Era Ganesh...

Madhya Pradesh: 250 Years on, Family Of Artistes Keeps Alive Tradition Of Making Holkar-Era Ganesh...

Madhya Pradesh Government Increases Insurance Limit For Surrogacy Up To ₹10 Lakh

Madhya Pradesh Government Increases Insurance Limit For Surrogacy Up To ₹10 Lakh

MP September 4 Weather Update: State Nears Full Rain Quota; Brace For Heavy Showers

MP September 4 Weather Update: State Nears Full Rain Quota; Brace For Heavy Showers

Indore's MY Hospital Gets Monthly 20 Cases Of 'Virtual Autism' Among Children; Experts Warn Of...

Indore's MY Hospital Gets Monthly 20 Cases Of 'Virtual Autism' Among Children; Experts Warn Of...

"It is good And Welcomeable Step," Says MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari On Introduction Of Anti-Rape...