Madhya Pradesh: 25 villages get access to power supply

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited has electrified 25 remote villages under Saubhagya scheme.

The villagers can now avail of the power supply benefits for activities like agriculture and education among others.

Over 15,000 forest dwellers are a relived lot as now one does not have to travel to nearby Nandurbar district in Maharashtra to recharge the mobile battery, to get grain grinded at mills and to receive education.

Ten employees of Sondwa Distribution Centre are ensuring smooth power supply. West discom executive officer KS Tadwal and junior engineer Anjan Nargam said that the linemen and staff regularly take stock of the supply. Revenue collection from domestic power consumers of these villages is also being done regularly.

A resident Jeet Singh said that his field yielded five quintals of cotton with proper irrigation enabled by power supply. In event of glitches or other issues supply is restored promplty, he added.

Westdiscom managing director Amit Tomar appreciated the hard work invested by the workers and officials to provide electricity in remote areas.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 01:13 AM IST