e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announces state funeral for Babasaheb PurandareIndia records 10,229 fresh COVID-19 infections; active cases decline to 1,34,096Historian, Padma Vibhushan awardee Babasaheb Purandare passes awayDelhi's AQI improves marginally but remains in 'very poor' category
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 01:13 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 25 villages get access to power supply

Over 15,000 forest dwellers are a relived lot as now one does not have to travel to nearby Nandurbar district in Maharashtra to recharge the mobile battery, to get grain grinded at mills and to receive education.
FP News Service
Advertisement

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited has electrified 25 remote villages under Saubhagya scheme.

The villagers can now avail of the power supply benefits for activities like agriculture and education among others.

Over 15,000 forest dwellers are a relived lot as now one does not have to travel to nearby Nandurbar district in Maharashtra to recharge the mobile battery, to get grain grinded at mills and to receive education.

Ten employees of Sondwa Distribution Centre are ensuring smooth power supply. West discom executive officer KS Tadwal and junior engineer Anjan Nargam said that the linemen and staff regularly take stock of the supply. Revenue collection from domestic power consumers of these villages is also being done regularly.

A resident Jeet Singh said that his field yielded five quintals of cotton with proper irrigation enabled by power supply. In event of glitches or other issues supply is restored promplty, he added.

Westdiscom managing director Amit Tomar appreciated the hard work invested by the workers and officials to provide electricity in remote areas.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: No vaccine, no sev in Ratlam, traders to motivate for 100% vaccination Madhya Pradesh: No vaccine, no sev in Ratlam, traders to motivate for 100% vaccination

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 01:13 AM IST
Advertisement