Madhya Pradesh: 2-day block-level-sports competition ends in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The prize distribution ceremony of the two-day-long block-level-sports competition was held here in Dhar on Saturday.

In this regard, a vibrant event was held at Dhar Public School Ground, which was also attended by SP Devendra Kumar Patidar, district hockey association president Chhotu Shastri, badminton coach Sudhir Verma, NSS Programme Officer KS Chauhan.

On the first day, among various sports competitions kabaddi, 100-metre race (women's category), 400- metre race (men's category), football match was held at Fort Ground whereas a hockey tournament was organised at Dhar Public School Ground, on the second day.

During the event, SP Patidar praised the students’ talent and emphasised on the power of self-discipline in sports. Nagendra Chawda, national youth volunteer of Nehru Yuva Kendra organised the event. In the end, the guests awarded trophies and cash prizes to the winning teams and players.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Congress holds meeting with ticket aspirants for civic polls in Dhar