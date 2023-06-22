Madhya Pradesh: 11-Year-Old Girl Found Dead Under Suspicious Condition

Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): An 11-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances here at Bajrang Nagar of Ratlam district on Wednesday night. Police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of her death.

As per details, the incident was reported from Bajrang area where the girl identified as Ayesha, daughter of Shakir was found in suspicious condition at her house. Family members brought the girl the to district hospital where staff declared her dead.

As per family members, the incident took place when Shakir went to work leaving behind his wife and children when Ayesha fell to her death from the roof of a building. Prima facie said that girl committed suicide by jumping from the roof of a building.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation from all possible angles to ascertain the reason behind her death. The girl had injury marks around her neck. The exact reason behind her death can be ascertained after the autopsy report comes. The body was shifted to medical college where post mortem was conducted. Further probe is underway.