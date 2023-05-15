Madhya Pradesh: Police apprehend three for demanding ‘Goonda Tax’ in Ratlam

Representative Image | Pixabay

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam police on Monday arrested three miscreants who were threatening and extorting money from local traders. Before sending them to jail, the police took out their procession and made them do sit-ups holding their ears.

According to the local police, on May 11 one Badrilal, a local trader and a resident of Bodina village lodged a complaint claiming that one Dinesh alias Ghanjni threatened him of dire consequences and demanded ‘Gooda Tax’ from him. Acting into the matter, the police registered an FIR into the matter.

Two days later on May 13, another trader Rajendra Kumar lodged a similar complaint of threats for money against Dinesh, Lakhan and Vishal. Police registered a case under sections 384, 386, 38, 506 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Following two back-to-back complaint in as many days, police arrested the trio under the National Security Act (NSA) and sent them to Bahiravgarh Jail. During preliminary investigation it was revealed that a total of seven cases have been registered against Dinesh including murder and attempt to murder, while 11 criminal cases including extortion against Lakhan (32). Police are probing Vishal’s past records.