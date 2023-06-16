Madhya Pradesh: Puppy Beaten To Death By Unidentified Miscreant In Ratlam

Representative Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A puppy was brutally beaten to death by an iron rod in Shakti Nagar of Ratlam on May 12. Animal Lovers Group lodged an FIR against unidentified person in this regard with Industrial Area police station on Friday.

The case was registered under section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sections 428 and 429 of the IPC provide for punishment for all acts of cruelty such as killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless of animals.