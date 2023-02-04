Madhya Pradesh: ‘100th Gangawadi Fair will be celebrated at grand level’

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Vikas Yatra will begin on February 5 in Mahidpur assembly constituency to inform people about various developments taking place in the state under the BJP government. It will visit more than 15 villages per day during the Yatra. People will be informed about village development projects in addition to government schemes, local MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan said while discussing Vikas Yatra plans with media representatives.

MLA Chauhan stated that to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Gangawadi Fair, national-level events will be organised to ensure its success. Funding has also been approved by various state government departments for this purpose.

In addition, special exhibitions and competitions will be held at the fair. Roads are also being built in the Gangawadi Fair area for Rs 2 crore. Former municipality president Kayyum Nagauri has proposed creating a memorial at the Gangawadi Fair in commemoration of the fair's centennial year.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ashok Navlakha has given the MLA a letter outlining his suggestions for fair development work. Shantilal Chhajlani, Anil Aanchaliya, Nanibai Mali, Sudhir Munat and other public representatives were also in attendance.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Mediation centre opened at Mahidpur tehsil court premises

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)