Madhy Pradesh: Tiger cub found dead at Pench reserve

Seoni: A tiger cub was found dead at Ghatkohka buffer zone of Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Thursday, a forest official said.

A forest patrolling party spotted the carcass of a six-month-old female tiger cub at Tikadi under Ghatkohka buffer zone on Thursday morning, PTR's field director Vikram Singh Parihar said.

The cub might have died in a fight with an adult tiger active in this area, he said, adding that the animal's respiratory tract had been broken.

Viscera of the cub was sent to a forensic laboratory for testing, while the carcass was disposed of as per directives of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), he said.