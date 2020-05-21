Madhy Pradesh: Tiger cub found dead at Pench reserve

Seoni: A tiger cub was found dead at Ghatkohka buffer zone of Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Thursday, a forest official said.
A forest patrolling party spotted the carcass of a six-month-old female tiger cub at Tikadi under Ghatkohka buffer zone on Thursday morning, PTR's field director Vikram Singh Parihar said.
The cub might have died in a fight with an adult tiger active in this area, he said, adding that the animal's respiratory tract had been broken.
Viscera of the cub was sent to a forensic laboratory for testing, while the carcass was disposed of as per directives of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), he said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)