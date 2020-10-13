Loss Making Venture: Space rented to auto-dealer as parking remains empty in Indore

Indore: The Central Parking Service near the Marriott Hotel remains empty as no one parks their vehicle here. The situation is so bad that the company, Total Building Solution, which has taken over the management of the parking, has given the CPS's parking slots of four-wheelers on rent to a automobile dealer selling second hand cars for generating revenue.
The parking was made near the Meghdoot Garden with an expectation that the visitors at the garden will park their vehicles in the parking lot. Also, there are two five-star hotels, a few halls and shopping complexes near the parking.
The CPS manager, Manoj Jaweriya said the company has been losing money since they took over in 2017. "Of late, we have rented out space to a second-hand automobile seller," he said.
The company has given 48 parking slots to the automobile reseller company on a rent of Rs 30,000 each month. The company has to pay around Rs 2.5 lakh per quarter to the corporation for this parking.
Manoj said, “Due to the heavy loss the company has only deployed one security guard cum ticket man in the parking. He is only deployed here for keeping away miscreants and antisocial elements”.
The security guard at this parking lot said that no one comes to park here, the parking area remains deserted. Also, the parking is 24x7 but as there are very few cars it gets closed after 9 pm.
The TBS officials said that if the hotels and other complexes do not allow people to park vehicles illegally, people will be forced to come and park at the designated parking space.
The officials of IMC’s traffic department say there is nothing wrong if the parking company rents out space to a car reseller.
