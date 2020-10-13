Loss Making Venture: Space rented to auto-dealer as parking remains empty in Indore

The company has given 48 parking slots to the automobile reseller company on a rent of Rs 30,000 each month. The company has to pay around Rs 2.5 lakh per quarter to the corporation for this parking.



Manoj said, “Due to the heavy loss the company has only deployed one security guard cum ticket man in the parking. He is only deployed here for keeping away miscreants and antisocial elements”.



The security guard at this parking lot said that no one comes to park here, the parking area remains deserted. Also, the parking is 24x7 but as there are very few cars it gets closed after 9 pm.



The TBS officials said that if the hotels and other complexes do not allow people to park vehicles illegally, people will be forced to come and park at the designated parking space.



The officials of IMC’s traffic department say there is nothing wrong if the parking company rents out space to a car reseller.