Smart City spends Rs 660 cr in Indore's development

Indore: The Smart City Indore which is enthusiastically working for the restoration of Indore's heritage, reconstructing roads, riverfront development and cleaning rivers and other such work under area-based development system, has spent around Rs 660 crore in the city till date.



According to Smart City officials, the initiative of Smart City is by the Central Government. Under this, the central government provides a certain amount of funds as per the requirement of the city and a similar amount of funds have to be provided by the state government. In Indore, the sum of Rs 1000 crore has been sanctioned - Rs 500 crore will be provided by the central government and the same amount by the state government.



According to Smart City's Chief Financial Officer, Rachna Gaur, an amount of around Rs 660 crore has been spent till yet by The Smart City. Of this amount, Rs 648 crore was provided by the government and remaining Rs 12 crore was spent from the Smart City's earnings. The remaining amount of around Rs 362 crore is yet to come.



Smart City Payment System

There have been several cases of confrontation between the Smart City officials and the project executing company over payment for work done. CFO Gaur said that there is a set process under which there are several layers of checks and balances before a payment is finally made.

Payment done till now



Project name Project cost Payment done

Rajwada Mahal - Rs 9 cr (approx) - Rs 5.5 cr (approx)

Lalbagh Palace - Rs 5 cr (approx) - No payment done

Gandhi Hall - Rs 15 Cr (approx) - Rs 8 Cr (approx)

River Front - Not fixed - Rs 39 Cr (approx)

(According to The Smart City officials)



Work progress of the projects





Project Name - Work Progress

Rajwada - 60%

Lalbagh - 05% to 10%

Gandhi Hall - 50% (Building work done. Horticulture work in progress)

River Front - 60% (Five Stages complete out of Eight Stages)



(According to The Smart City officials)