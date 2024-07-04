Lokpal Appointment: 12 Out Of 16 Defaulting Varsities In MP Out From Revised List, Two New Added

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 12 out of 16 universities from Madhya Pradesh, which were termed defaulters for failing to appointment Lokpal (ombudsperson), have been removed from the list of defaulters in the updated list that was released by University Grants Commission (UGC) on July 2.

The revised list was released in less than a fortnight following objection lodged by the universities, which had appointed Lokpal but still their names were in the list of defaulters which was released on June 19.

Rajiv Gandhi Prodoyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), which is in news for financial irregularities and Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) are among seven defunct state-run universities and nine private universities from MP which were dubbed defaulters in the old list.

Names of all nine private universities and three state-run universities have been removed as defaulters in the revised list. However, the names of four state-run universities are still in the list of defaulters. Besides, names of two deemed-to-be universities have also been included in the revised list. The defunct universities have been told to appoint the Lokpal in adherence to UGC (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023 and communicate about the same to the UGC.

Defaulters from MP

Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University; Raja Mansingh Tomar Music & Arts University; Rajiv Gandhi Prodoyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya; National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research and Madhav Institute of Technology and Science.