Lok Sabha Elections 2024: More Than 25 LaVkh Voter To Exercise Their Franchise On May 13

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): 25, 13, 191 voters of Indore Parliament seat will elect the new Member of Parliament (MP) on May 13. For free and transparent election, the district administration has taken a series of measures, including number of polling booths. Following the press conference of Election Commission of India (ECI) held in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon, District Election Officer and Collector Asheesh Singh briefed about the election programme of Indore Parliament Constituency and poll preparations to media persons here later in the evening.

Accordingly, voting will be held in Indore parliamentary constituency on May 13 (Monday). The counting of votes will be done on June 4 (Tuesday). Collector Singh informed this correspondent that their objective to increase voting percentage by 5pc from the last election, which was around 69pc. To achieve the target they will organise various programmes to aware voters to cast their vote, with the help of business associations and colleges.

Strict action on MCC violation In the meeting of the Standing Committee of Lok Sabha elections Collector Singh urged everyone to ensure strict adherence to provisions of the Model Code of Conduct. Strict action will be taken against those who will violate the conduct. He also appealed to follow election-related rules and instructions and restrictive orders. Action for negligence Addressing the meeting of Nodal Officers of the election, Collector and District Election Officer Asheesh Singh instructed all officers engaged in election duty to take election work with seriousness.

Election work should be carried out only as per instructions given by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and rules made in this regard. Mistakes and negligence in election-related work will be unpardonable. Strict action will be taken if any mistake or negligence is found.

Indore parliamentary seat at a glance

-There are a total of 25,13,191 voters in eight assembly constituencies of Indore parliamentary constituency.

-Of these, 12,68,093 are men and 12,45,000 women. -97 are third gender voters.

-There are a total of 2,82,560 voters in Mhow assembly constituency of Indore district, which falls in Dhar Lok Sabha constituency.

-Of these, 1,43,073 are male, 1,39,482 female and 5 are third gender voters.

-In this way, there are a total of 27,95,751 voters in Indore district.

-Of these, 14,11,166 are male, 13,84,483 female and 102 third gender voters.

-2679 polling booths will be set up for election of Indore parliamentary seat.

-Of this 10pc polling booths to be made model polling booths. -There are 70k young voters.

Election programme at a glance

-The process of submitting nomination papers will begin from April 18.

-Last date for submitting nomination papers is April 25.

-Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on April 26.

-Candidates can withdraw their names till April 29.

-Voting will be held in the seat on May 13.

-Counting of votes will take place on June 4.