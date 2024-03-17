 Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Aims To Sweep All Seats, Cong Hopes For Better Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalLok Sabha Polls: BJP Aims To Sweep All Seats, Cong Hopes For Better Show

Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Aims To Sweep All Seats, Cong Hopes For Better Show

BJP announced candidates for 29 constituencies. Congress yet to finalise names for 18 seats.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 07:36 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the declaration of Lok Sabha election dates, the atmosphere in the state has become politically charged.

The BJP has already announced candidates for all the 29 seats and is going to kick-start the hectic campaigning shortly.

On the other hand, the Congress is yet to finalise candidates for 18 seats. So far, the party has declared 10 candidates. One Lok Sabha seat i.e. Khajuraho has been shared with the Samajwadi Party (SP) as part of the political pact for the polls. The SP is trying to finalise the candidate for the seat as soon as possible.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 28 seats and the Congress had to satiate with only Chhindwara.

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut March 17: Power To Remian Disrupted In Housing Board Colony, Sant Hirdaram College...
article-image

This time the BJP is dreaming to create history by winning all the seats and has prepared a special strategy to wrest Chhindwara from the Congress.

Meanwhile, the Congress is hoping for a better show than the previous elections.

Congress media cell president KK Mishra said that the party is certainly going to stage a better performance this time and will win half of the seats in the state. The remaining tickets of the party are likely to be declared by Monday.

On the other hand, the BJP has cemented its position by luring several Congress leaders and workers, increasing its strength even in the Congress bastion.

The Congress is aware of its fragile situation but wants to put up a strong fight. The most daunting task for it is to retain Chhindwara, represented by Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath.

In the last Lok Sabha election, the BJP had received 58 % votes, while Congress and SP received 34.5% and 0.23 % votes, respectively.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Political Punch

Political Punch

Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Aims To Sweep All Seats, Cong Hopes For Better Show

Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Aims To Sweep All Seats, Cong Hopes For Better Show

Bhopal: Upgrading Infrastructure At Cost Of Playgrounds Becomes Norm In Govt Schools

Bhopal: Upgrading Infrastructure At Cost Of Playgrounds Becomes Norm In Govt Schools

Bag Mugalia LPG Cylinders Blast: No FIR Against Tent House Owner Even After 48 Hrs

Bag Mugalia LPG Cylinders Blast: No FIR Against Tent House Owner Even After 48 Hrs

LPG Cylinder Blast In Tent Godown In Bhopal: Nine LPG Cylinder Godowns Still In Populated Areas

LPG Cylinder Blast In Tent Godown In Bhopal: Nine LPG Cylinder Godowns Still In Populated Areas