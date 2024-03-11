 Lok Adalat: Portal Glitch Amounts To Difficulty In Tax Deposits
Lok Adalat: Portal Glitch Amounts To Difficulty In Tax Deposits

The portal only showed two years’ dues which also did not seem to be calculated properly.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
Lok Adalat: Portal Glitch Amounts To Difficulty In Tax Deposits | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Due to a glitch in portal, account holders on Saturday had to face a lot of trouble in the Lok Adalat set up in various zones to deposit outstanding property and water tax. The portal only showed two years’ dues which also did not seem to be calculated properly.

Throughout the day on Saturday, Rs 12.5 crore was collected in Indore Muncipal Corporation’s (IMC) treasury in the Lok Adalat, out of which the maximum amount of Rs 6 crore was deposited by Indore Development Authority (IDA).

The staff of the Municipal Corporation Revenue Department was deployed in all zones since morning, so that taxpayers coming to deposit their taxes could pay the amount and problems can be resolved.

The portal is showing the outstanding amount only for two years, whereas many big defaulters owe lakhs of rupees to the corporation.

Somehow, when the Lok Adalat was organised in zones on Saturday, many people had arrived to deposit the outstanding amount of two years and the corporation received an amount of Rs 5 crore from various account holders.

According to officials, the maximum amount was deposited by IDA in the corporation. An amount of Rs 6 crore was outstanding towards plots of various schemes as well as other taxes. Overall, an amount of Rs 12.5 crore was collected.

