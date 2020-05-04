Lockdown spews seven new malware,mobiles, laptops at risk

Indore: Over 7 new malware and viruses are secretly attacking smart phones and laptops by invading their privacy and eventually leading to cybercrime since the enforcement of lockdown.They are running secretly in smartphones and laptop to hack all the possible activities and data.

With increased internet and application usage, malware and virus attacks have also surged. Data usage has jumped by 100 per cent in rural area and signification increase, as noted by CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle (CSC SPV) by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

New Virus since lockdown

· Eventbot: It has targeted at almost 300 different banking and finance applications, the majority of which are bank and crypto-currency exchange applications.

· Maze Ransomware: Maze ransomware relies on exploit kits that take advantage of known software vulnerabilities. The company also tricks users into downloading infected files as well as opening phishing emails.

· WannaCry Ransomware: It works by encrypting data on a computer that has been infected and then tells the user that their files have been locked and displays information on how much is to be paid.

· Locky Ransomware: It attacks victims by encrypting their files — rendering them both inaccessible and unusable — and then requiring payment in exchange for restoring things to normal.

· Zero-click mobile phone attacks: It works by sending a very large email that causes an overflow, giving hackers remote access to the device.

· ‘Evil GIF’ account takeover flaw: launches an attack on accounts by sending a malicious GIF

Some major data attacks reported during lockdown

· iPhone zero-day

· RubyGems malware

· Critical bug in Google Chrome

· 49 malicious Chrome extensions caught pickpocketing crypto wallets

· TikTok users beware: Hackers could swap your videos with their own

· Shadow Broker leaked NSA files point to unknown APT group

Social media & fake application crime on the rise

“Cybercrime is on the rise during the lockdown. We are receiving maximum fraud cases about Facebook hacking and frauds where hackers are embezzling money from accounts. Other than these, remote access to accounts, fake know your customer (KYC) attacks, fake restaurant and grocery delivery application are common reported cybercrimes nowadays. Many people are stuck at home and even unable to report such frauds. We have a Whatsapp number, where people can report these crimes, as they cannot come to the station during the lockdown. Number: 7587602710.”