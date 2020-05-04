Lockdown spews seven new malware,mobiles, laptops at risk

Indore: Over 7 new malware and viruses are secretly attacking smart phones and laptops by invading their privacy and eventually leading to cybercrime since the enforcement of lockdown.They are running secretly in smartphones and laptop to hack all the possible activities and data.
With increased internet and application usage, malware and virus attacks have also surged. Data usage has jumped by 100 per cent in rural area and signification increase, as noted by CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle (CSC SPV) by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
New Virus since lockdown
· Eventbot: It has targeted at almost 300 different banking and finance applications, the majority of which are bank and crypto-currency exchange applications.
· Maze Ransomware: Maze ransomware relies on exploit kits that take advantage of known software vulnerabilities. The company also tricks users into downloading infected files as well as opening phishing emails.
· WannaCry Ransomware: It works by encrypting data on a computer that has been infected and then tells the user that their files have been locked and displays information on how much is to be paid.
· Locky Ransomware: It attacks victims by encrypting their files — rendering them both inaccessible and unusable — and then requiring payment in exchange for restoring things to normal.
· Zero-click mobile phone attacks: It works by sending a very large email that causes an overflow, giving hackers remote access to the device.
· ‘Evil GIF’ account takeover flaw: launches an attack on accounts by sending a malicious GIF
Some major data attacks reported during lockdown
· iPhone zero-day
· RubyGems malware
· Critical bug in Google Chrome
· 49 malicious Chrome extensions caught pickpocketing crypto wallets
· TikTok users beware: Hackers could swap your videos with their own
· Shadow Broker leaked NSA files point to unknown APT group
Social media & fake application crime on the rise
“Cybercrime is on the rise during the lockdown. We are receiving maximum fraud cases about Facebook hacking and frauds where hackers are embezzling money from accounts. Other than these, remote access to accounts, fake know your customer (KYC) attacks, fake restaurant and grocery delivery application are common reported cybercrimes nowadays. Many people are stuck at home and even unable to report such frauds. We have a Whatsapp number, where people can report these crimes, as they cannot come to the station during the lockdown. Number: 7587602710.”
Hidden viruses, a major threat
“During the lockdown, all hacker are mostly targeting the mobile platform to hack all transaction-based info. Crypto wallet. Starting from fake emails, WhatsApp to duplicate application and grocery shopping applications, these viruses are attacking systems. Working as a server engineer, we are coming across several cases of hacked cell-phones. Most of the time, people cannot even detect a virus in their phone as these ransomware and malware hide and work in the background. If affected, the hacker can not only hack credentials and identity but also become a major threat by using the phone as their own.”
New strands of viruses, 300% rise in cybercrime
“According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), there has been a 300 per cent rise in cybercrime. We don’t have exact figures from the police department as of now. However, I receive about 50 complaints every day about bank fraud, ATM fraud, child attacks, etc. This is much higher than usual. The problem is the online presence of most people has increased and many don’t even know about online security. In a discussion with Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Cyber Crime) Aneesh Roy, he shared that 20 such hacking cases are being reported daily. There are new strands of previous viruses affecting our systems and attacking users.”
Stay Safe Online, follow the basic guidelines
· Having the most up-to-date mobile security software, web browser, operating system and apps is the best defence against viruses, malware and other online threats.
· Many of us download apps for specific purposes, such as planning vacations, and no longer need them afterwards, or we may have previously downloaded apps that are longer useful or interesting to us. It’s good security practice to delete all apps you no longer use.
· Protect Your Personal Information
· Use strong passphrases, passcodes or other features such as touch identification to lock your devices.
· Information about you, such as the games you like to play, what you search for online and where you shop and live, has value – just like money. Be thoughtful about who gets that information and how it’s collected through apps and websites.
· Use security and privacy settings on websites and apps to manage what is shared about you and who sees it.
· Some stores and other locations look for devices with WiFi or Bluetooth turned on to track your movements while you are within range. Disable WiFi and Bluetooth when not in use.
· Public wireless networks and hotspots are not secure, which means that anyone could potentially see what you are doing on your laptop or smartphone while you are connected to them.
· When in doubt, don’t respond: Fraudulent text messages, calls and voicemails are on the rise.
