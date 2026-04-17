Little Boy Breaks Down After Denied Darshan At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple; Staff Allow Special Darshan, Jalabhishek

Little Boy Breaks Down After Denied Darshan At Mahakaleshwar Temple; Staff Allow Special Darshan, Jalabhishek |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A little devotee’s deep faith and determination towards Lord Shiva touched several hearts at Ujjain’s revered Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple on Thursday afternoon.

Pictures showing a little boy so devoted to Lord Mahakal that his eyes welled up after being restricted from darshan is going viral on social media.

The boy, Bhagat, from Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore had come to the temple to seek blessings of Lord Mahakal, along with his elder sister. He wished not only to have a close darshan but also to offer water to the Jyotirling.

However, due to the barricades and crowd management, he was initially restricted to the darshan of the idol from a distance.

While standing behind the barricades, the devotee became emotional and even started crying as he could not go closer to the deity.

Seeing his strong devotion and tears, the temple authorities took note of the situation.

Moved by his faith, members of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee allowed him special access.

He was taken to the ‘Chandi Dwar’ area, from where he was able to offer water to Lord Mahakal and have a closer darshan.

Shilpi Gupta, the elder sister of Bhagat, said that they had come to Ujjain for Lord Mahakal’s darshan.

With the support of the temple administration, her brother’s wish was fulfilled as he not only offered water but also had a proper and satisfying darshan of Baba Mahakal.

The incident highlighted the devotee’s unwavering faith and the temple administration’s compassionate response.

Incident attracts huge praise online

The video has gone viral on social media, attracting widespread praise from netizens. Users flooded the comments with blessings for the child and chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev.’