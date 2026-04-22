Lights, Camera, Indore: Prestige Film Festival Celebrates Young Talent and Big Names | AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city witnessed a vibrant celebration of cinema as the Prestige International Film Festival unfolded over two dynamic days, bringing together budding filmmakers, industry experts, and cinema enthusiasts. Organized by the Prestige Institute of Management and Research, the festival once again created a platform for creativity, learning, and artistic expression.

The event saw the presence of notable guests from the film and entertainment industry, including Anupam Kher, Anu Kapoor and Ravi Kishan.

Day one began with an energetic inaugural ceremony followed by film screenings across genres, showcasing student-made short films and creative projects. A major highlight was the 48-hour filmmaking challenge, where participants created films based on unique themes such as “Life of an Artist” and “End is the New Beginning,” pushing their storytelling and technical skills.

Panel discussions and workshops formed the core of the festival, allowing attendees to gain insights into acting, direction, and scriptwriting. Industry experts shared their personal journeys, challenges, and evolving trends in cinema, making the sessions both informative and inspiring.

The second day featured an open-air theatre experience, adding a cinematic charm to the festival atmosphere. The event concluded with an award ceremony recognizing outstanding films and performances, along with the launch of new creative initiatives like the photography club.

On the third day, the event noticed DJ night with groovy beats upbeat music for the students to vibe on.

Overall, the festival successfully blended entertainment with education, reinforcing its role as a significant platform for young filmmakers to showcase talent and connect with the industry.