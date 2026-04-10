Indore’s Naman Munot Shuns Corporate Life, Turns Fighter & Wins International Muay Thai Silver for India

Indore’s Naman Munot Shuns Corporate Life, Turns Fighter and Wins International Muay Thai Silver for India | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s Naman Munot has brought international recognition to the city by winning a silver medal while representing India at a global Muay Thai (kickboxing) championship organised by the Sports Authority of Thailand. In a gripping final bout, he faced North American world champion Dante Babic, who entered the ring with a formidable record of 32 wins and just one loss.

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Munot’s journey to the podium is anything but conventional. An alumnus of BITS Pilani and IIT Delhi, he spent several years in the corporate world, working in managerial roles at American companies. Like many professionals, his lifestyle was largely sedentary until a single incident changed everything.

He recalls witnessing a man being brutally assaulted on the street while bystanders watched helplessly. Though he wanted to intervene, he found himself unable to act. The experience left a deep impact, prompting him to question his and society's helplessness. That moment became a turning point, pushing him toward learning self-defence and eventually embracing combat sports.

Muay Thai is not merely a sport but a life skill

Muay Thai is not merely a sport but a life skill | FP Photo

For Munot, Muay Thai is not merely a sport but a life skill. He believes it instils discipline, confidence, and the ability to respond in critical situations. His training journey took him to Thailand, where he worked under world-class coaches who have trained elite fighters such as Saenchai and Rodtang, sharpening both his physical and mental resilience.

local akhadas (wrestling arenas) played a key role in building strength and discipline among youth

local akhadas (wrestling arenas) played a key role in building strength and discipline among youth | FP Photo

Munot also raises concerns about changing lifestyles, particularly among the younger generation. He points out that increasing dependence on mobile phones and digital content is leading to a decline in physical activity. Earlier, local akhadas (wrestling arenas) played a key role in building strength and discipline among youth, something he feels is gradually disappearing.

Munot advocates for integrating sports into daily life

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Through his journey, Munot advocates for integrating sports into daily life, not just for fitness but for overall personal development. He encourages both children and working professionals to take up physical training, emphasising that true strength lies in being prepared, physically and mentally, to face life’s challenges.