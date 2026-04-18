Famous Bollywood Designer Manish Malhotra Offers Internship To 9 Students Of NIF Global Indore

Indore Students Shine as Manish Malhotra Offers Internships to 9 from NIF Global Indore | AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a proud moment for the city’s emerging fashion talent, renowned Indian designer Manish Malhotra announced internship offers for nine students from NIF Global Indore during a special talk show held in Indore. The opportunity has been extended to a total of 15 students across three cities, with Indore securing the highest number of selections, highlighting the growing prominence of the city in fashion education.

The event, titled “In Conversation with Manish Malhotra,” was hosted at Sheraton Grand Palace Indore and witnessed participation from over 500 students, designers, and industry professionals. The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm as young aspirants got the rare opportunity to interact directly with one of the most influential names in the Indian fashion industry.

Addressing the audience, Manish Malhotra emphasized that while opportunities are abundant in today’s time, achieving success requires dedication, perseverance, and consistent hard work. Sharing insights from his own journey, he spoke about starting small and steadily building a successful career through learning and resilience.

He also highlighted that mistakes and failures are an integral part of growth and should be embraced as learning experiences rather than setbacks.

Sadhana Todi, Chairperson of NIF Global Indore, described the moment as a significant achievement for both the institution and the city. She stated that such opportunities provide students with invaluable industry exposure and help shape their professional journeys in meaningful ways.

The students from Indore who have been selected for the internships include Aaradhya Bihani, Bhoomika Soni, Ashmeet Kaur, Bhavya Bhandari, Janhvi Tharwani, Shreya Jain, Mohit Singhal, Ishika Rai, and Sanobar Parveen. These students will now get the chance to work closely with one of India’s top designers and gain firsthand experience in the fashion industry.

The event served as a strong source of inspiration for the youth of Indore, reinforcing the belief that with talent, determination, and the right opportunities, aspiring designers from smaller cities can successfully achieve their dreams on a national platform.