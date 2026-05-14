 Leopard Caged After Triggering Fear Across Five Villages In Aalirajpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreLeopard Caged After Triggering Fear Across Five Villages In Aalirajpur

Leopard Caged After Triggering Fear Across Five Villages In Aalirajpur

Fearing attacks, villagers stopped venturing into forests and avoided sleeping outside their homes at night. Forest department officials had installed cages at several locations, but the leopard repeatedly evaded capture. Authorities also called a special rescue team from Indore on Tuesday evening to assist in the operation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 12:01 AM IST
article-image
Leopard Caged After Triggering Fear Across Five Villages | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard that had spread fear across five villages in Jobat tehsil for nearly 20 days was captured in a cage late on Tuesday night, bringing relief to residents and forest officials.

According to Forest Department sources, the leopard was trapped near Kanda village after continuous rescue efforts. News of the capture spread quickly across the area, drawing large crowds of villagers eager to see the animal that had triggered panic for weeks.

The leopard’s movement had created fear in Kanda, Banjhabayda, Hirapur Badi, Chamarvegda and Dehdala villages. Residents had reportedly spotted the animal near forests and water sources, while officials frequently found its footprints in nearby areas.

Read Also
Relief For Passengers! Two New Superfast Trains Introduced In Indore-Mumbai Route To Fit Summer Rush
article-image

Fearing attacks, villagers stopped venturing into forests and avoided sleeping outside their homes at night. Forest department officials had installed cages at several locations, but the leopard repeatedly evaded capture.

Authorities also called a special rescue team from Indore on Tuesday evening to assist in the operation. Officials said the leopard would be released safely into a dense forest area within the district.

Read Also
Police Officials And National Highways Authority Of India Inspect ‘Black Spots’ On...
article-image

Follow us on