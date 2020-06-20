Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on June 20

3 more test positive for COVID-19, 5 discharged in Ratlam

On Saturday five more persons have been discharged after recovery from the Government Medical College (GMC) COVID-19 Hospital. Ujjain division commissioner Anand Sharma on Saturday addressed a review meeting at the GMC and issued new directives.

In the review meeting held at the GMC on Saturday, commissioner Sharma emphasised on the need of early detection of the COVID-19 patient for effective treatment. He said that modus operandi should be such so that early detection of Covid-19 positive could be possible. He specifically directed that no private doctor in the district should undertake treatment of COVID-19.

Even any cough, cold ,fever patient reached the private doctor ought to send the same to Fever clinic. He asked the Dean of GMC to assess the capacity of COVID-19 hospital of GMC here if possible to carry out treatment of the patients from Mandsaur and Neemuch districts also. District Collector Ruchika Chauhan informed that 17 patients have been detected so far from the fever clinics being operated in the district.

Meanwhile, among five patients of COVID-19 who were discharged after recovery include four patients from Ratlam and one from Jaora. Three containment areas have been removed from the list of containment zone they are: Dhanmandi, Rajaswa Colony and Katju Nagar.

On Friday evening three patients of COVID-19 positive were detected which include two from Ratlam and one from Jaora. Ratlam’s patients were detected in the contact tracing drive while Jaora patient was detected through Fever clinic. The new patients detected in Ratlam are from Sheranipura and Palace road and from Kashiram Colony in Jaora. Now, 35 patients are under treatment in the GMC. While 95 patients have been discharged on recovery and the total samples found positive till this date are 136. The deaths toll is 6.

In the review meeting dean Dr Sanjay Dixit informed that at the GMC COVID-19 hospital admitted patients have been allowed to talks to their kin, for which arrangements have been made. He also informed that GMC has received supply of high flow oxygen machine on Friday which will help in the treatment of most serious patients.