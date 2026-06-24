Lady CBMO Assaulted By Outsourced Employee's Family Inside Hospital In Sardarpur | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Block Medical Officer (CBMO) Sheela Mujalda was allegedly assaulted inside Civil Hospital, Sardarpur on Wednesday, following a dispute involving the family members of an outsourced employee.

According to the complaint lodged by Mujalda, the incident occurred around 11.12 am while she was performing official duties in her office.

She alleged that an outsourced employee, Devika Singar’s parents, Badgiram Singar and Tarabai Singar, entered the premises and created a disturbance.

Mujalda further alleged that Tarabai assaulted her by grabbing her neck, pulling her hair, and Mangalsutra and causing injuries before hospital staff intervened and rescued her.

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Following the incident, a large number of hospital employees gathered in support of the CBMO and submitted memorandums to the SDM and Sardarpur police station demanding strict action against those involved.

Based on the CBMO's complaint, Sardarpur police registered a case against Badgiram, Tarabai and Devika under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Station In-charge Anil Jadhav said the matter is under investigation.

Meanwhile, Tarabai submitted a separate complaint alleging that her daughter Devika had been harassed by the CBMO. She alleged that Devika was asked to perform household chores at the officer's residence, including sweeping and washing utensils and was threatened with dismissal. Tarabai also alleged that money was demanded from her daughter. These allegations have not been independently verified.

SDM Saloni Agarwal has forwarded the matter to the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Dhar, for investigation. Police said further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.