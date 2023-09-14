Ladli Behnas To Get Subsidised LPG Cylinders, Application Invited

Representational Photo | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ladli Behna and women beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme will now get LPG cylinders for Rs 450. The process of benefiting the Ladli Behnas has started.

Applications have been invited from them from September 15. District Supply Controller ML Maru informed that Ladli Behnas can submit these applications in all Gram Panchayats, Municipal Council offices and zonal offices of the Municipal Corporation.

He said that Ladli Bahna and women beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, who have domestic gas connections in their own names, will be given LPG cylinders for Rs 450.

A total of 71,697 women are registered under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in the district. For making an application, the women will have to bring the LPG connection consumer number and LPG connection ID, registration ID of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana etc.

