MP: 5 Killed, 2 Injured In Shootout Over Cattle Grazing In Datia | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five people were killed and two seriously injured after members of Dangi and Pal communities opened fire on each other over grazing of cattle in home minister Narottam Mishra’s home turf Renda village of Datia district on Wednesday.

Five accused had been arrested and manhunt had been launched to nab others, said a police officer Huge police force was deployed to avoid any untoward situation and senior district administration and police officers were camping in the village trying to calm down the villagers.

Citing preliminary investigation, Datia SP Pradeep Sharma said that three days back, Prakash Dangi and Preetam Pal had heated arguments over grazing cattle. In the heat of the moment, Prakash had slapped Preetam.

This led to cross-complaints and FIRs against both communities, the SP said. On Wednesday, senior members of both communities called a meeting to maintain harmony in the village.

However, a face-off between young members of both communities led to a shootout that left five dead and two grievously injured, he said.

All the deceased were above 30 years of age and were identified as Prakash Dangi, Ram Naresh Dangi, Surendra Dangi, Rajendra Pal and Raghvendra Pal, he said.

The injured were admitted to district hospital. Two licensed guns and two illegal firearms were used in the shootout, he said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)