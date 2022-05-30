Kukshi Local body polls: Returning officer conducts meeting, delivers instructions

Poll Representative pic |

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): With the nomination process for the upcoming local body elections starting on Monday, returning officer GS Davar conducted a meeting of assistant returning officers of seven cluster centres and delivered crucial instructions.

Davar informed all the officials engaged in nomination duty that while submitting the nomination papers, necessary documents must be checked, the form should be filled and in case of any blank space, instructions should be given to write null otherwise nominations paper will be cancelled.

Half of the prescribed deposit amount is to be taken from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC) and Women candidates. To ensure adherence to the election code of conduct, candidates filing for elections should be given a book of code of conduct, Davar said.

Filing of nomination for local body elections will continue till June 6 and in Kukshi tehsil of Dhar districts, polling would be held in the first phase on June 25. The process of carrying nomination papers has started at Janpad Panchayat Bhawan in Kukshi, Aali, Girvanya, Rampura, Dehri, Longsari and Khandlai cluster centres.

In Kukshi Janpad Panchayat, as many as 122 polling stations have been set up at 37 panchayats. Here 603 panch, 37 sarpanch, 13 janpad members and one district panchayat member will be elected by 32000 male voters, 32,719 female voters and three third gender voters.