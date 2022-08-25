e-Paper Get App

Kukshi farmers demand regular and timely supply of fertilisers

On this occasion, a meeting of farmers was also chaired by former agriculture minister Sachin Yadav and former cabinet minister Surendra Singh Baghel at the premises of Kukshi agricultural produce market.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 10:15 PM IST
Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Kukshi farmers and local Congress leaders submitted a memorandum about the need for the administration to regularise the supply of fertiliser on time. On this occasion, a meeting of farmers was also chaired by former agriculture minister Sachin Yadav and former cabinet minister Surendra Singh Baghel at the premises of Kukshi agricultural produce market.

During this, Yadav said that the Congress government has always been working in the interest of farmers. When the state government was headed by Kamal Nath, his first decision was to free farmers from debt. On the other hand, BJP has only harassed them by continuously raising the price of products used in agriculture like fertilisers.

The memorandum was read by Kukshi Block Congress president RadheshyamJirat. The meeting was conducted by Sandeep Maru (Malwara). A vote of thanks was proposed by city Congress president Sahdev Patidar.

The memorandum was addressed to the agriculture department deputy director and submitted to the local tehsildar.

