Kukshi: Har Ghar Tiranga rally conducted after Jumma prayer

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Muslim community on Friday carried out a Tricolour rally here in Kukshi town of Dhar district to promote the Har GharTiranga campaign following Jumma prayers.

The Tricolour rally was conducted from Badpura Colony and passed through important places such as Cinema Chopati, Vijay Stambh Square before culminating again at Badpura Colony. Scores of members with Tricolours participated in the event raising slogans and singing patriotic songs. Members appealed to people to take part in the campaign in large numbers and hoist the National Flag on their homes between August 13- 15 while paying tribute to our freedom fighters and remembering them.

The rally was attended by Sadar Nawaz Mansoori, Muslim Jamaat Sadar Sarfaraz Khan, Mansoori Jamaat Sadar Haji Ashraf Mansoori, Khatri Jamaat Sadar Mustafa Khatri along with councillors Yusuf Agwan and Firoz Mansoori.

The Har GharTiranga is a nationwide campaign to encourage people to hoist the National Flag at their homes to mark the 75th Independence Day. By urging citizens to fly the flag between August 13 and August 15, when the nation marks 75 years of independence, it hopes to inspire a sense of patriotism and deepen relationships with the National Flag.